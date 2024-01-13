Colorado offers intriguing class of 2025 tight end Corbin Laisure
After a 4-8 season, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff continue to hit the recruiting trails hard.
On Wednesday, class of 2025 tight end Corbin Laisure announced via his X account that he received an offer from the Buffs.
Laisure is listed as a 6-foot-5, 218-pound tight end on 247Sports. He’s currently a junior at Sullivan East High School in Bluff City, Tennessee.
Laisure is an intriguing prospect who finished with 64 catches, 774 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this past season. Additionally, he racked up 116 tackles and 11.5 TFLs as a defensive end.
In his announcement, Laisure posted that he spoke with Colorado quality control analyst Gunnar White.
After a great conversation with @Coach_Gunnar I am extremely blessed to receive an opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career at @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders @CoachBartolone @CSmithScout @ONEWAYINC1 @JalanSowell @Hunter_DeNote pic.twitter.com/3eqgcbgZR5
— Corbin Laisure (@corbin_laisure) January 11, 2024
Laisure also made some highlights at a recent showcase, so he’s certainly a prospect to watch in the class of 2025.
One of the top offensive recruits from the #TN2025 class
Sullivan-East (TE) @corbin_laisure was a beast at our Winter Showcase (Nice route, hands seen here)#Patriots #EastTN25 #CSS #PRZTN pic.twitter.com/QlGSfofO3D
— Chris Smith (@CSmithScout) January 8, 2024
