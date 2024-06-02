Colorado re-offers four-star offensive lineman Brock Kolojay

Class of 2026 offensive lineman Brock Kolojay, a four-star prospect (247Sports composite) with Colorado roots, was re-offered by the Buffs on Saturday while taking an unofficial visit to Boulder.

Kolojay spent his freshman season at Valor Chrisitan High School in Highlands Ranch before transferring to Florida powerhouse IMG Academy. There, he played alongside current Buffs offensive linemen Jordan Seaton and Cash Cleveland.

With his junior season at IMG Academy looming, the 247Sports composite ranks Kolojay as the No. 15 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class.

Kolojay, who previously received an offer from Colorado in 2022 before head coach Deion Sanders arrived, is listed at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds. He also visited CU this past September for the Buffs’ home game against the USC Trojans.

In his re-offer announcement, Kolojay posted pictures of himself alongside Seaton, Cash and Colorado OL coach Phil Loadholt.

