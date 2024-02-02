Colorado offers four-star Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight

On Friday, four-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight announced an offer from Colorado.

Knight is a class of 2025 prospect who committed to the Fighting Irish in September. Listed at just under 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, he has good size and is considered a dual-threat quarterback.

The 247Sports Composite ranks the left-handed Knight as the No. 5 QB in his class.

After transferring from Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) to George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi early in his junior season, Knight threw for 1,420 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games played, according to MaxPreps. He also rushed for 340 yards and eight touchdowns.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins described Knight as having “raw traits that separate him from a lot of his peers.”

Last offseason, Colorado managed to flip four-star running back Dylan Edwards away from Notre Dame, so this isn’t new territory for CU head coach Deion Sanders.

