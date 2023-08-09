Colorado offers four-star Georgia LB commit Jadon Perlotte

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders understands that just about as much as anyone in the game. Recently, Coach Prime and his staff extended an offer to one of the more talented linebackers in the 2025 class, current Georgia Bulldogs commit Jadon Perlotte.

Perlotte is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, who hails from Georgia high school powerhouse Buford. Perlotte has been committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs since December 2022 but has recently been considered a possible flip candidate to Sanders’ alma mater, Florida State.

On Tuesday night, Perlotte announced the offer on his personal X account (formerly Twitter) and tagged Colorado tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

