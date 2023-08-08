Colorado offers fast-rising 2025 OL Peter Langi

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, also known as “Tank,” immediately came to mind as I was learning about Peter Langi, a class of 2025 offensive lineman who announced an offer from Colorado on Monday.

Langi lists himself as 6-foot-7 on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and 247Sports puts the three-star prospect at 330 pounds ahead of his junior season at Archbishop Riordan High School (San Francisco).

In August alone, Langi has reported other offers from Ohio State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Cal, among others. Plus, Langi was seen at Oregon in late July for the Ducks’ Saturday Night Live football camp.

He’s currently ranked as the No. 22 IOL for 2024 by 247Sports.

Literally and figuratively, Langi would be a massive addition to Colorado’s 2025 class, which currently includes two offensive skill position commits.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado! #SkoBuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/bqVC2lUgCR — PETER LANGI (@PETERLANGI50) August 7, 2023

