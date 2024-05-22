Colorado offers class of 2026 four-star TE Caleb Tafua

The Colorado football program extended an offer to class of 2026 tight end Caleb Tafua, continuing its search for future talent. Tafua announced the news on Tuesday via his X account.

Tafua is rated a four-star prospect (247Sports composite), good for the 10th-ranked tight end in the class of 2026. He is the No. 24 overall prospect in his class in California.

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Tafua’s film suggests he’s a strong athlete, featuring contested catches and hurdles in the open field. In nine games last season, Tafua reeled in 36 catches for 540 yards and eight touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He also plays defensive end.

However, Tafua’s talent is no secret with Colorado’s offer marking his eighth just in May. He has received offers from other Big 12 teams and in-state rival Colorado State.

The Buffaloes have yet to earn a commitment from a class of 2026 recruit, allowing Tafua the opportunity to be the first.

Thank God for another blessing. After a wonderful conversation with @CoachBartolone I am humbled to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Colorado #GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/8CJrvtSBSj — Caleb Tafua (@CTafua7) May 22, 2024

