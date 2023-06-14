Colorado re-offers Broomfield OT Landen Davidson

From recent CU Buffs signee Hank Zilinskas to 2024 Tennessee pledge Gage Ginther, the state of Colorado is quietly producing a number of high-profile offensive line prospects.

The Buffaloes and new OL coach Bill O’Boyle are now in the mix for another local product Landen Davidson, who announced on Monday that he was re-offered by Colorado. A three-star offensive tackle out of Broomfield High School, Davidson helped the Eagles secure their fourth state championship last fall and was later named first-team All-State.

Colorado, though, will be battling a pair of rival programs for Davidson’s commitment as the 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle has official visits scheduled with Nebraska this weekend and Colorado State the following weekend.

