Colorado offers 2025 four-star CB Blake Woodby

Not many coaches in college football can recruit cornerbacks quite like Deion Sanders can.

Blake Woodby, a four-star cornerback in the class of 2025 from high school powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Maryland, was offered by Colorado this week in an effort to woo the talented defensive back to Boulder.

The sophomore now holds 20 offers, including his latest one from Colorado, and is ranked as the No. 9 corner and No. 68 overall player in his class, per 247Sports. As for his play, he definitely excels in man coverage and is advanced in press as well, both traits of which could play a big role in Colorado’s defensive scheme come 2025.

Woodby already stands 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds with two more seasons of high school football remaining.

More Recruiting!

