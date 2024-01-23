Colorado offensive lineman Jack Wilty puts name into transfer portal

Colorado football offensive lineman Jack Wilty announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.

A former junior college transfer, Wilty spent one season with the Buffs and saw action in 11 games. His lone start of the season came at right guard in Colorado’s 2023 opener at TCU.

Before joining the Buffs, Wilty spent two years at Iowa Central Community College (2021-22) and one at Northern Illinois (2020). The 6-foot-4, 310-pound junior now enters the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Other CU offensive linemen who’ve hit the transfer portal this offseason include center Van Wells, left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and Jeremiah McCrimmon. Both Christian-Lichtenhan and Wells landed at Oregon State soon after entering the portal.

Meanwhile, the Buffs have landed five offensive linemen from the portal: Tyler Johnson, Justin Mayers, Yakiri Walker, Kahlil Benson and Phillip Houston. Those five, along with a few returners and five-star incoming freshman Jordan Seaton, will be led by new Colorado OL coach Phil Loadholt.

