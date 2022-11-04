Colorado’s offensive keys vs. Oregon

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering the toughest portion of their schedule and will be big underdogs from here on out. First up on the docket will be the high-flying Oregon Ducks and their loaded offense. At this point of the season, Colorado must be focused on progression more than the scoreboard.

On the offensive side of the ball, progression means continuing to score points and building some confidence in the younger players on the roster. Head coach candidates will need to see that the program has pieces to build around, and the Buffs can start by making a name for themselves by playing well on national TV against Oregon.

Continue the momentum

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado offense broke out last week for 34 points after not scoring more than 21 in the past 10 games. This was great to see but there was the potential to score more based on missed opportunities. Oregon does have a bit of a leaky defense, giving up almost 29 a game, so the chances for Colorado to keep putting up the points do exist.

Establish a running game

CORVALLIS, OR – OCTOBER 22: Defensive back Skyler Thomas #19 of the Oregon State Beavers tackles running back Jayle Stacks #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half of the game at Reser Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Colorado would have done well to score early last week in the Arizona State game. Coming out with three straight pass plays was not the answer. Colorado’s issues with its passing game and quarterback play the last two seasons is well documented, and an easy way to take pressure off those areas is to run the ball. It won’t be easy, as Oregon is only giving up 108 rushing yards a game, but CU needs to dedicate itself to the ground game.

Story continues

Who are the building blocks?

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Anthony Hankerson (22) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Jordyn Tyson has stamped his name as a Buffalo to watch for the future. Owen McCown has also had his moments, along with names like Van Wells and Anthony Hankerson. But who is going to join this group as the core that can make Colorado great again? I want to see another lineman or two and a tight end put a stranglehold on the future. The jobs are up for grabs, but who is going to be the next player to step up and make people take notice?

Further reading

[lawrence-related id=12920,12858,12836,12795]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire