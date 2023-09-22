Colorado’s offensive keys to beating Oregon

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the 3-0 Oregon Ducks. The Ducks have always been a hurdle that CU can’t scale, but this year’s team is more talented than in years past, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Colorado’s passing game has been spectacular in 2023, leading the team to a 3-0 record while other parts of the offense have gotten off to a slow start. The Buffaloes will need to be firing on all cylinders to take down the Ducks. Here are my offensive keys to CU’s Pac-12 opener at Oregon:

Show that you can get yardage in the run game

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

One can only hope that the Colorado Buffaloes have developed the mindset to run the ball and do it well. Head coach Deion Sanders said after the CSU game that Colorado doesn’t have that mindset right now, and the run game is suffering because of it. Hopefully, Alton McCaskill IV, who shed his non-contact practice jersey this week, can help jumpstart the rushing attack.

Keep Shedeur Sanders upright

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

I’ve said this every week and will continue to say it until I see enough progress from the pass protection. The Buffaloes will only go as far as the right arm of Shedeur Sanders will take them, and protecting him from hits will be the best way to ensure that he continues to dazzle.

Put up first quarter points

Syndication: The Coloradoan

When Colorado scored its first upset win against TCU, the Buffs did it by scoring first. If the Buffs can put the Ducks in an early hole, it will go a long way toward scoring the upset.

When in the red zone, score touchdowns, not field goals

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When the Buffs enter the red zone, they must score touchdowns. Period. In the past two games, CU has had drives stall out inside the 20, leading to field goal attempts. This can’t happen when trying to keep up with Oregon’s elite offense.

Have some fun while scoring

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Last season, the Ducks were up 21-7 before they scored their first “traditional” touchdown. An offensive lineman caught a touchdown pass, running back Bucky Irving threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Bo Nix and the Ducks scored on a one-yard plunge from a linebacker playing fullback. If the Buffs can pull off the upset, why not do it in style and throw some gadget plays back at the Ducks?

