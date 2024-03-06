Colorado offensive guard Jack Bailey enters portal

After starting in all 12 games last season, Colorado football offensive guard Jack Bailey has entered the transfer portal, On3 reported Wednesday.

Bailey, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound graduate student, transferred from Kent State to Boulder about two weeks before CU’s spring game last year. With the Golden Flashes, he played for former Buffs offensive coordinator Sean Lewis from 2019-22.

During his lone season at Colorado, Bailey allowed only one quarterback hurry and had three games with a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80. The Buffs’ offensive line certainly struggled for much of 2023, but Bailey proved to be a reliable starter for head coach Deion Sanders.

This offseason, Colorado and new offensive line coach Phil Loadholt have brought in several transfers, along with five-star incoming freshman Jordan Seaton. Portal offensive linemen to join the Buffs include Tyler Johnson (Houston), Justin Mayers (UTEP), Yakiri Walker (UConn) and Kahlil Benson (Indiana).

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire