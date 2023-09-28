Will Colorado’s offense get healthy and thrive against Alex Grinch’s USC defense?

Maybe you think we’re being too harsh on Alex Grinch. After all, the USC defense did make the key plays of Saturday night’s win against Arizona State. The offense struggled for a few possessions midway through the second half. USC failed to score and gave the ball back to ASU leading by only six points, at 27-21. Arizona State had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and a PAT.

USC’s defense got stops. It got turnovers. It stabilized the game when the Trojans stood on shaky ground.

The pass rush got home in the final 20 minutes of this game, collecting a lot of sacks. The defense made important, even central, contributions to this win.

So why the disapproval of Grinch’s unit?

Simple: Where was this in the first half? ASU was badly undermanned, and yet the Sun Devils moved the ball against USC’s defense. ASU was shut out by Fresno State the week before. Yes, ASU pulled out all the gadget plays against USC, but still: The Trojans weren’t especially disciplined if you look at film.

When Notre Dame and Utah arrive on the schedule, will this defense be prepared? We’re not sure. That’s why we’re critical of Grinch, and that’s why this Colorado game is such an important moment for this USC defense.

We asked our Pac-12 football panel if this is a week in which Colorado’s struggling offense will get healthy against USC’s defense:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Unless Grinch is a complete moron and doesn’t watch the Oregon game, then no. That Colorado offensive line is still what it is. USC should play the corners up and blitz as much as possible. The Buffs should hope Shedeur Sanders survives this game. He was pretty beat up in Eugene. Sacked seven times and hit many times. It should be the same against the Trojans.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

I think that Colorado will look better against USC than they did against Oregon, but I don’t think that we all of a sudden see Shedeur Sanders putting up 450 total yards of offense with 4 TDs. USC is still bigger and more physical at the point of attack than Colorado is, and we saw last week that it will be a major weak point for the Buffaloes until they can beef up their roster through recruiting and via the portal.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Colorado’s offense sputtered against Oregon, and the first half of the Colorado State game was also odd. But, USC just gives up big plays to everybody, so there is potential for the Buffs to put up points.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Will Colorado’s offense get healthy against that Alex Grinch USC defense? To some extent. Colorado will score at least 24 points instead of being completely smothered the way it was against Oregon. However, 24 points won’t be nearly enough to beat USC. You will see a few big plays, but you won’t see 40 points. Not having Travis Hunter really hurts in this regard.

