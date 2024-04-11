Colorado not on strong pace to sell out spring football game

There are still plenty of tickets available for Colorado’s Black and Gold Day spring football game on April 27.

On Tuesday, BuffZone’s Brian Howell reported that “just over 18,000” tickets have been sold for head coach Deion Sanders’ second spring game leading the Buffs. Braving the snow, 47,277 fans attended last year’s spring game, so unless a significant surge occurs over the next two weeks, Folsom Field may not be sold out for the second straight spring.

Tickets for this year’s spring game became available on April 1, much later than last year (Feb. 13). Also, tickets are slightly more expensive this year at $15 for bowl seating, $25 for Byron White East Club seating and $5 for students. Last year, CU sold general admission tickets for $10 and students were able to attend for free.

Kickoff on April 27 is set for 1 p.m. MT with the Pac-12 Network providing television coverage. Tickets can be purchased at CUBuffs.com.

Other Black and Gold Weekend festivities include a Lil Wayne concert at the CU Events Center and a “Prime Elite Dinner.”

