Colorado’s Nique Clifford discusses first career double-double following win vs. Utah
Colorado's Nique Clifford joined Pac-12 Networks after the Buffaloes beat Utah behind his first career double-double on March 4, 2023 in Boulder.
Colorado's Nique Clifford joined Pac-12 Networks after the Buffaloes beat Utah behind his first career double-double on March 4, 2023 in Boulder.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Joey Logano put the Team Penske No. 22 car on the pole Saturday for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball's new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball's novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Just when you thought it wasn't possible, Dillon Brooks has escalated the Warriors-Grizzlies beef with a shot at Draymond Green.
Tabatha Ricci's first octagon stoppage came in impressive fashion against former title challenger Jessica Penne at UFC 285.
On a windy day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees outfielders hit four home runs (five total) but they were outslugged by the Tampa Bay Rays, 14-10, on Saturday afternoon.
These five stats help tell the story of how the Warriors were a perfect 5-0 in their latest five-game homestand.
Jack Nicklaus recently went on Nick Faldo’s new podcast – Sir Nick’s Round Table Chats – and had some thoughts about Rory’s game.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to feign general ignorance as to the necessity of a decision about his future, there’s a very specific path he potentially could take. With so much speculation on the possibility of Rodgers following Brett Favre’s footsteps to the Jets, Rodgers could go full Favre one other way. Rodgers could [more]
Randle finished with 43 points.
With the standings no longer providing much motivation for the Bruins, they still see areas of their game to improve before the grind of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begins.
C.J. Stroud's performance at the 2023 NFL combine is one that is getting noticed.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Ohio State erased a 24-point deficit to beat Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal.
Kurt Kitayama mastered blustery conditions to grab a two-shot lead in the second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.The Spaniard had taken a two-shot lead on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 but tumbled down the leaderboard on Friday with a four-over-par 76 to head into the weekend on three under, six adrift of Kitayama.
Up next: The championship is on the line Sunday afternoon in Greenville.