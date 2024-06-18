Colorado newcomer named preseason All-American by Phil Steele

Longtime analyst Phil Steele released his 2024 college football preview magazine last week and Colorado Buffaloes newcomer LaJohntay Wester made one of his preseason All-American teams.

Wester, an incoming transfer wide receiver who spent the past four years at Florida Atlantic, was named second-team special teams as a punt returner. With the Owls last season, he brought back 14 punts for 278 yards (fifth nationally) and one touchdown.

The 5-foot-11, 167-pound Flordia native also produced his first 1,000-yard season in 2023, leading FAU with 1,168 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Wester, whose brother Jaylen also transferred from FAU to Colorado this offseason, had six 100-plus-yard receiving games last fall, including a 219-yard, three-touchdown performance against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Returning Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter made two of Steele’s preseason All-American teams: first-team all-defensive (cornerback) and first-team special teams (all-purpose).

