Colorado newcomer named preseason All-American by Phil Steele

jack carlough
·1 min read

Longtime analyst Phil Steele released his 2024 college football preview magazine last week and Colorado Buffaloes newcomer LaJohntay Wester made one of his preseason All-American teams.

Wester, an incoming transfer wide receiver who spent the past four years at Florida Atlantic, was named second-team special teams as a punt returner. With the Owls last season, he brought back 14 punts for 278 yards (fifth nationally) and one touchdown.

The 5-foot-11, 167-pound Flordia native also produced his first 1,000-yard season in 2023, leading FAU with 1,168 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Wester, whose brother Jaylen also transferred from FAU to Colorado this offseason, had six 100-plus-yard receiving games last fall, including a 219-yard, three-touchdown performance against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Returning Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter made two of Steele’s preseason All-American teams: first-team all-defensive (cornerback) and first-team special teams (all-purpose).

