Colorado-Nebraska makes Joel Klatt’s list of games that will shape next season

Fox Sports analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt believes the Buffaloes’ Week 2 rivalry matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be one of the most impactful games across college football next season.

On his podcast, Klatt shared the top 10 games he believes will shape the 2024 season, and Colorado’s trip to Lincoln made the list. Neither team was featured in another game on Klatt’s list.

Many on social media have disagreed with Klatt’s inclusion of the game on his list, arguing that neither the Buffs nor the Cornhuskers will seriously impact the College Football Playoff. After all, CU’s Week 2 win over Nebraska last season brought high expectations before both teams finished a combined 9-15. Even Klatt didn’t place his alma mater in his post-spring top 25.

Unlike most, however, Klatt has played in this specific rivalry three times. His most recent showing against Nebraska happened almost 20 years ago, but the emotions surrounding this matchup haven’t waivered. And with head coach Deion Sanders’ squad still somewhat of a wildcard ahead of his second season in Boulder, Klatt’s unlikely choice certainly has the opportunity to cash in.

Three months still separate the college football world from this highly-anticipated matchup. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. MT (NBC) on Saturday, Sept. 7.

A lot on the line with these games this season 😤 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5QdxfQc7fD — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) June 5, 2024

