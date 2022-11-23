As Colorado nears finish line, Arizona State remains slow in head coaching search

The two Pac-12 programs in need of a head coach are at very different points in their respective searches.

After firing Karl Dorrell at the beginning of October, the CU Buffs appear likely to announce a new leader in the next couple of weeks but Arizona State, which fired Herm Edwards in mid-September, doesn’t seem to be anywhere close to naming a successor.

The Sun Devils’ delay makes sense, though, with the program dealing with an ongoing NCAA investigation in regard to possible recruiting violations, so their next head coach wouldn’t exactly be entering an ideal situation.

In a recent report by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Arizona State has made little progress in its search.

Arizona State’s coaching search has been a mess since the departure of Herm Edwards. According to sources, the search has not progressed much over the past weeks. And to make matters worse, the program is now facing possible NCAA penalties.

This is good news for Colorado because ASU’s delay should allow Rick George an advantage in the market.

