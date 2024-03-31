Colorado’s NCAA Tournament run ends in the Sweet 16

The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by college women’s basketball superstar Caitlin Clark, ended the Colorado Buffaloes’ NCAA Tournament run for the second straight season on Saturday.

In a Sweet 16 rematch, Iowa led comfortably for most of its 89-68 win as Colorado struggled to make shots. CU finished 37.5% from the field while the Hawkeyes made a scorching 52.8% of their shots.

Though Clark couldn’t convert any of her trademark 3-pointers from the logo — Colorado held her to 3-of-11 from deep — her playmaking abilities were on full display. The All-American dished out 15 assists as her teammates got to their spots and converted buckets from all over the court.

Aaronette Vonleh led the Buffaloes with 13 points and Frida Formann, who finished with 12, set a new school record by draining her 258th career 3-pointer.

The loss marks the end of an era for Colorado women’s basketball as Jaylyn Sherrod played her final game in a Buffaloes uniform. The fiery point guard will go down as an all-time great for the school, and I, for one, was grateful to follow her stellar college career. A hat tip also goes out to Quay Miller, Tameiya Sadler, Maddie Nolan, Charlotte Whittaker and Sophie Gerber for closing their own Colorado careers.

