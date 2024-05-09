Colorado named among cheapest states to enjoy pro sports

(COLORADO) — Local sports fans will be stoked to know that Colorado was named one of the cheapest states to watch professional sports.

With 141 men’s professional sports teams in the U.S. being analyzed to calculate the mean average of ticket prices across five sports, Remitly ranked Colorado sixth nationally with an average cost of $136 per ticket. The sports analyzed for this study include; football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, and soccer.

Commerce City was ranked as the cheapest city nationally to watch soccer with an average ticket cost of $44.

Baseball was the second cheapest sport in Colorado with an average price ticket of $47 followed by ice hockey for $139 and basketball for $143. America’s favorite sport had the highest average ticket in the state of $309 per football game.

Ticketing data showed that the most expensive state to watch sports was Massachusetts with an average of $236 per ticket. The cheapest state to score a ticket was Michigan with an average of $101 per ticket.

Other states that made the cut for cheapest places to watch sports include Georgia and Texas, while New York, Florida, and Arizona were ranked as among the most expensive.

To see the full study, click on the link above.

