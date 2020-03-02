Colorado moves into second in Power Rankings

The West has two teams in the top-three as Colorado and St. Louis reappear with Tampa Bay moving down to fourth and Washington to fifth.

Pittsburgh tumbled down the standings again while the Flyers are flying up the standings.

This week I also look at how each team has done in their last 10 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Lineup Adviser, get our Weekly and Rest-of-Season rankings and projections, track all of your players and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @mfinewaxhockey on Twitter.

1. Boston

Record: 41-13-12 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -1)

The Bruins knocked off Dallas and the New York Islanders while opening the week with a loss to Calgary. This week they face Tampa Bay in a home-and-home series as well as Florida. The Bruins are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

2. Colorado

Record: 39-18-7 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -4)

The Avalanche beat Buffalo, Carolina and Nashville this past week. The Avs play Detroit, Anaheim, Calgary and San Jose this week. Colorado is 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests.

3. St. Louis

Record: 39-17-10 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -5)

The Blues had another perfect week, prevailing over Chicago, the New York Islanders and Dallas at home. The Blues play in New York as they face the Rangers, New Jersey and Chicago this week. They have won seven in a row and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 tilts.

4. Washington

Record: 40-19-6 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -3)

The Capitals split with Winnipeg before defeating Minnesota Sunday. They take on Philadelphia, the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh this week. Washington in their last 10 games are only 4-5-1.

5. Tampa Bay

Record: 41-19-5 (1-2-0)

Story continues

(Last Week – 2)

The Lightning defeated Calgary but lost to Toronto and Chicago this past week. Tampa Bay plays Boston twice as well as Montreal and Detroit. They are 6-4-0 in their last 10 but are 2-4-0 in their last six.

6. Philadelphia

Record: 38-20-7 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -9)

The Flyers are on a six-game winning streak as they upended San Jose as well as the Rangers in back-to-back contests. Philadelphia plays Washington Carolina and Buffalo this week. They are 8-2-0 of late.

7. Dallas

Record: 37-21-7 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -7)

The Stars defeated Carolina, lost in a shootout to St. Louis and lost outright to Boston. The Stars face Nashville twice this week as well as Edmonton. Dallas is 6-2-2 in their last 10.

8. Vegas

Record: 36-23-8 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -10)

The Golden Knights defeated Edmonton and Buffalo but lost Sunday to Los Angeles. This week the Golden Knights face New Jersey, Winnipeg and Calgary. Vegas is 8-2-0 after the Kings snapped their eight-game winning streak.

9. Pittsburgh

Record: 37-21-6 (0-3-0)

(Last Week -6)

The Penguins are reeling as they have lost six in a row. They dropped decisions to Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose who aren’t exactly the elite of the NHL this season. Pittsburgh takes om Ottawa, Buffalo, Washington and Carolina this week. The Penguins are 3-6-1 in their last 10.

10. New York Islanders

Record: 35-21-8 (0-1-2)

(Last Week -8)

New York lost to Boston after opening the week with a pair of overtime defeats to the New York Rangers and St. Louis. The Islanders play Montreal, Ottawa and Carolina this week. New York is 3-5-2 in their last 10.

11, Toronto

Record: 35-23-8 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -16)

The Maple Leafs won all three games this week defeating Tampa Bay, Florida and Vancouver. The loss to a Zamboni driver the previous week looks like it has shaken up the Maple Leafs. They play in California this week, taking on San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim. Toronto is 6-4-0 in their last 10.

12. Columbus

Record: 32-21-14 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -15)

The Blue Jackets defeated Ottawa and Vancouver but fell to the Wild in a pair of games. The Blue Jackets play in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver this week as they make their sole appearance in Western Canada. Columbus is faltering and are 2-4-4 in their last 10 games.

13. Carolina

Record:35-24-5 (0-2-1)

(Last Week -11)

The Hurricanes lost in overtime to Montreal for their only point of the week as Dallas and Colorado were victorious on Carolina’s home ice. The Hurricanes are in Philadelphia, New York to face the Islanders, and Pittsburgh. They are 4-4-2 in their last 10.

14. New York Rangers

Record: 35-26-4 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -12)

The Rangers defeated the New York Islanders and Montreal but lost both ends of a home-and-home series to Philadelphia to split the week. The Rangers play at home versus St. Louis, Washington and New Jersey this week. The Rangers are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

15. Edmonton

Record: 34-23-8 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -13)

The Oilers defeated Winnipeg and lost to Vegas in regulation and Anaheim in overtime. Edmonton plays Nashville, Dallas. Chicago and Columbus this week. The Oilers have had 12 fights this season.

16. Vancouver

Record:34-25-6 (1-3-0)

(Last Week -14)

The Canucks beat Montreal but then lost three in a row to Ottawa, Toronto and Columbus this past week. Vancouver takes on Arizona, Colorado and Columbus this week. They are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

17. Calgary

Record: 34-26-7 (2-1-1)

(Last Week -21)

The Flames defeated Boston and Florida but lost in overtime to Nashville and in regulation to Tampa Bay. The Flames are home this week, taking on Columbus, Arizona and Vegas. In their last 10 games, the Flames are 5-4-1.

18. Florida

Record: 33-26-7 (1-2-1)

(Last Week -17)

The Panthers beat Arizona, lost in a shootout to Chicago and lost outright to Toronto and Calgary. The Panthers play at home against Boston and Montreal this week. They are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

19. Winnipeg

Record: 33-28-6 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -18)

The Jets beat Washington, lost in a shootout to Washington and were beaten by Edmonton. They play at home against Buffalo and Vegas this week. Winnipeg is 4-5-1 in their last 10.

20. Arizona

Record: 32-27-8 (1-1-0)

(Last Week - 19)

The Coyotes defeated Buffalo and lost to Florida. Arizona plays twice again this week as they are in Vancouver and Calgary. The Coyotes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

21. Nashville

Record: 32-24-8 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -20)

The Predators beat Ottawa and Calgary but then dropped a 3-2 decision to Colorado on Saturday. Nashville plays Edmonton, Minnesota and a pair against Dallas in an important week for their playoff chances. The Predators are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

22. Minnesota

Record:32-26-7 (3-1-0)

(Last Week - 23)

The Wild were victorious over Minnesota twice and Detroit before losing on Sunday to Washington. Minnesota plays four times again this week, facing Nashville at home before going on the road to California to play San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim. The Wild are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

23. Montreal

Record: 30-28-9 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -24)

The Canadiens lost to Vancouver in overtime and the New York Rangers in regulation before beating the Hurricanes Saturday. Montreal goes on the road to play the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay and Florida this week. The Habs are 3-5-2 in their last 10.

24. Chicago

Record: 29-28-8 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -25)

The Blackhawks opened the week with a loss to St. Louis but came back to win both versus Tampa Bay and Florida. The Blackhawks play Anaheim, Edmonton, Detroit and St. Louis this week. The Blackhawks in their last 10 games are 4-6-0.

25. Buffalo

Record: 29-28-8 (0-3-0)

(Last Week -22)

The Sabres lost all three this week, as they dropped decisions to Colorado, Vegas and Arizona on a Western road trip. Buffalo takes on Winnipeg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this week. They are 5-5-0 in their last 10.

26. New Jersey

Record: 26-27-12 (2-0-2)

(Last Week -27)

The Devils sandwiched overtime losses to San Jose and Los Angeles around wins over Detroit and Anaheim in a busy week. New Jersey faces Vegas, St. Louis and the New York Rangers this week. The Devils are a surprising 6-2-2 in their last 10 games.

27. San Jose

Record: 28-33-4 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -26)

The Sharks lost to the Philadelphia Flyers and then snapped a five-game losing streak with wins over New Jersey and Pittsburgh. They play at home for all four this week as Toronto, Minnesota, Ottawa and Colorado come to visit. The Sharks are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

28. Anaheim

Record:26-31-8 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -28)

The Ducks defeated Edmonton and Pittsburgh but lost on Sunday to New Jersey. Anaheim plays Chicago, Colorado, Toronto and Minnesota this week. They are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

29. Ottawa

Record:23-31-12 (2-1-1)

(Last Week -29)

The Senators lost to Columbus in a shootout, dropped a 3-2 decision to Nashville but then won two in a row over Vancouver and Detroit. Ottawa plays Pittsburgh, the New York Islanders and San Jose. Ottawa is 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

30. Los Angeles

Record:25-35-6 (3-1-0)

(Last Week -30)

The Kings beat Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Vegas after losing to Edmonton to start the week. Los Angeles is home to Toronto and Minnesota this week. The Kings are 6-3-1 in their last 10.

31. Detroit

Record: 15-47-5 (0-2-1)

(Last Week -31)

The Red Wings were beaten by New Jersey and Minnesota before garnering a point in a shootout loss to Ottawa. Detroit faces Colorado, Chicago and Tampa Bay at home this week. Detroit is 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.