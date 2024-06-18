Advertisement

Colorado Mesa takes home RMAC All-Sports Cup

big will levenson
·1 min read
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mavs have been ranked the best of the 15 RMAC athletic programs for the 2023-24 academic year.

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference takes into account the four core sports – football or men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball along with three wild card sports for men and three wild card sports for women.

The Mavs – who brought home 7 RMAC regular season championships in the last year – topped the rankings with 918.5 points.

Here are the final standings:

Final All-Sports Cup Standings

Colorado Mesa

918.5

Colorado School of Mines

895.0

UCCS

775.0

CSU Pueblo

751.0

Western Colorado

640.0

MSU Denver

634.0

Regis

614.0

Fort Lewis

608.0

Adams State

604.5

Colorado Christian

536.0

Chadron State

498.5

Black Hills State

476.5

South Dakota Mines

473.5

Westminster

361.5

New Mexico Highlands

347.0

