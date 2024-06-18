Colorado Mesa takes home RMAC All-Sports Cup

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mavs have been ranked the best of the 15 RMAC athletic programs for the 2023-24 academic year.

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference takes into account the four core sports – football or men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball along with three wild card sports for men and three wild card sports for women.

The Mavs – who brought home 7 RMAC regular season championships in the last year – topped the rankings with 918.5 points.

Here are the final standings:

Final All-Sports Cup Standings

Colorado Mesa 918.5 Colorado School of Mines 895.0 UCCS 775.0 CSU Pueblo 751.0 Western Colorado 640.0 MSU Denver 634.0 Regis 614.0 Fort Lewis 608.0 Adams State 604.5 Colorado Christian 536.0 Chadron State 498.5 Black Hills State 476.5 South Dakota Mines 473.5 Westminster 361.5 New Mexico Highlands 347.0

