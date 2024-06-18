Colorado Mesa takes home RMAC All-Sports Cup
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mavs have been ranked the best of the 15 RMAC athletic programs for the 2023-24 academic year.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference takes into account the four core sports – football or men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball along with three wild card sports for men and three wild card sports for women.
The Mavs – who brought home 7 RMAC regular season championships in the last year – topped the rankings with 918.5 points.
Here are the final standings:
Final All-Sports Cup Standings
Colorado Mesa
918.5
Colorado School of Mines
895.0
UCCS
775.0
CSU Pueblo
751.0
Western Colorado
640.0
MSU Denver
634.0
Regis
614.0
Fort Lewis
608.0
Adams State
604.5
Colorado Christian
536.0
Chadron State
498.5
Black Hills State
476.5
South Dakota Mines
473.5
Westminster
361.5
New Mexico Highlands
347.0
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.