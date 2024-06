GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — In the annual Learfield Director’s Cup Rankings – ranking the top Division-II athletic programs – Colorado Mesa jumped 17 spots from last year.

The Mavericks are tied for 10th in the nation.

