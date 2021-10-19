Colorado men’s hoops gets some love in initial AP Top 25 rankings

Did you know that college basketball season is almost here?

In less than three weeks, the college basketball schedule will tip-off and that means time for more madness. On Monday, the Associated Press released their first set of Top 25 rankings.

The Colorado Buffaloes were not on the list– to no surprise. However, the good news is that the Buffs received four votes in the process. The Pac-12 was also heavily represented, obviously.

UCLA dropped in at No. 2 and Oregon at No. 13 as USC and Arizona just missed the cut.

The Pac-12 will once again have a plethora of talented teams and the Buffs definitely have their work cut out for them.

AP men's basketball top 25 preseason poll is out. #CUBuffs got 4 points in vote. Ranked in Pac-12: UCLA (2) and Oregon (13). USC (28th, 30 pts) and Arizona (29th, 26 pt) also in others receiving votes, as is CSU (11 pts). Other CU foes: Kansas (3), Tennessee (18). — Pat Rooney (@prooney07) October 18, 2021

Still, receiving votes of any kind is terrific news– even if it was only four.

The Buffs’ non-conference slate is brutal in every way. They actually play UCLA in Los Angeles on December 1. After that, they travel home to face No. 18 Tennessee in a tough stretch.

After a series of buy games, the Buffs face No, 3 Kansas before going right into the full Pac-12 slate with a game against the Oregon Ducks, in Eugene of all places.

As of now, the Buffs have four ranked opponents on the schedule and likely more if Arizona State, Arizona, Utah, and USC can find their way into the rankings at some point during the campaign.

The Buffs were picked to finish sixth in the conference, which isn’t considering the sheer talent of teams picked ahead of them.

The season starts on November 9 against Montana State, followed by games against New Mexico, Maine, and Southern Illinois before a tough test versus Stanford.

Get ready, the season is almost here.