Colorado men’s basketball reportedly beats Texas in closed scrimmage

According to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team hosted the preseason No. 18 Texas Longhorns in a closed scrimmage and won by a final score of 87-78. If CU competes and beats teams of this caliber, we could be in for a special season.

Goodman reported that the Buffs were led in scoring by guard KJ Simpson, who put up an impressive stat line of 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tristan da Silva was his usual solid self, pouring in 18 points, and freshman phenom Cody Williams contributed eight points, seven rebounds and two assists.

CU’s other top offensive contributor may surprise some people. J’Vonne Hadley was a personal favorite of mine to watch last season because of his grind-it-out style, but his season ended early because of a hand injury. Hadley was the second-leading scorer with 20 points and what I would assume was a team-leading 12 rebounds. With Hadley back and healthy, the Buffs are a scary team.

