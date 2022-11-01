Colorado men’s basketball recruiting: Four-star Cody Williams sets signing date

Jack Carlough
We’ll find out in less than two weeks if four-star wing Cody Williams will become the highest-rated recruit of the Tad Boyle era.

Per Joe Tipton of On3, Williams will sign on the first day of the early period, Nov. 9. Colorado is the favorite according to On3’s prediction machine, but Arizona, LSU, USC, Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara are also schools he’s considering.

Williams, the younger brother of recent NBA draft pick Jalen Williams, is the No. 26 player nationally in his 2023 class (On3 consensus) and the No. 2 player in his home state of Arizona.

As of Monday, the Colorado men’s basketball program has received just one commitment in its 2023 class, three-star guard Courtney Anderson.

