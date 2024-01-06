Colorado men’s basketball to face Arizona State in second Pac-12 road game

The Colorado men’s basketball team must quickly put its loss to No. 10 Arizona in the rearview mirror as Arizona State awaits the Buffs on Saturday.

The Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) have been on a bit of a roller coaster lately, dropping their last three nonconference games before winning three straight to open Pac-12 play.

The Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1) finally had their injury issues catch up to them in Tuscon. The Wildcats dominated the game from start to finish, handing Colorado its first loss in conference play. Reinforcements might be on the way for the Buffs, as Cody Williams and Tristan da Silva remain day-to-day.

All eyes will be on the guard matchup between Colorado’s KJ Simpson and ASU’s Frankie Collins. Collins is leading the Sun Devils in points per game (13.8) and assists (3.5) while Simpson has been having an All-American season with 20.3 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Tipoff is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. MT on ESPNU.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire