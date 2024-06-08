Colorado MBB assistant coach Zach Ruebesam invited to Jay Bilas’ coaching camp

Following the addition of Danny Manning to Colorado men’s basketball’s coaching staff, fellow assistant coach Zach Ruebesam was invited to Jay Bilas’ Coaches Leadership Program. The invite-only camp began Thursday and lasts through Sunday, June 9.

The program is set up specifically for Division I assistant coaches who want to become head coaches. To be invited, assistant coaches need at least five years at the Division I level as an assistant alongside a resume that includes a letter of recommendation from their current program’s head coach.

Luckily for Ruebesam, his resume impressed, and for good reason. Ruebesam, on the younger side of college basketball coaches, has spent three seasons on the head coach Tad Boyle’s staff. He was promoted to assistant coach before last season after spending two years as the team’s director of player development.

The Berthoud native was originally a student manager for head coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs from 2012-16 while he attended CU. After graduation, he got his masters in sports coaching from the University of Denver and was on the Pioneers’ staff from 2018-20. He then had a quick yet successful stint as an assistant coach at Division II program Belmont Abbey before returning to Boulder in 2021.

While head coaching is likely in Ruebesam’s future, Boyle and the Buffs will greatly appreciate what he can bring from Bilas’ camp while still with the program.

learning with the best. @Coach_Rueb is spending the weekend at @JayBilas Coaches Leadership Program, learning with some of the top assistant coaches across the country #GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/vFN8Vx7LrP — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) June 7, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire