Colorado makes four-star TE Heze Kent’s top 10 schools

Only two weeks after receiving an offer from Colorado football, class of 2026 tight end Heze Kent named the Buffaloes to his top 10 on Thursday.

The Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Kentucky Wildcats, USC Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators joined Colorado in Kent’s list of top schools.

Kent, nicknamed “Superman” on his X account, is a four-star prospect and the seventh-ranked tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite.

At Brunswick High School in Georgia last season, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Kent recorded 360 rushing yards, 394 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. He later played basketball, averaging 14.3 points and 12.4 rebounds in nine games, according to MaxPreps.

In April, Colorado secured class of 2025 three-star tight end Corbin Laisure’s commitment, but the Buffs would do well to develop more future depth at the position.

