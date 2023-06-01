Colorado makes four-star Florida CB Cai Bates’ top 10

Even while they’re situated halfway across the country, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff truly recruit the Sunshine State like few other non-Florida programs.

Class of 2024 cornerback Cai Bates is one of the more notable Florida prospects linked to the Buffs. The Orlando four-star received an offer from Coach Prime in March and on Wednesday, he named Colorado to his top 10 schools, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“Having the opportunity to be coached by one of the greatest defensive backs to ever play the game is why Colorado is in my top schools,” Bates told On3.

Bates is the No. 17 CB in his class and the No. 32 prospect in Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.

In June, Bates is expected to officially visit three schools in his top 10: Tennessee, Alabama and LSU.

Maryland, Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State and UCF are also in his top 10.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as the No. 3 CB in Florida Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UrThztO6AW pic.twitter.com/aYcSyAYljQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2023

