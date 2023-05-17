Colorado loses one 4-star athlete to LSU, adds another

It’s been a whirlwind six months since Deion Sanders took over as the head coach at Colorado. His arrival has not only made Boulder a recruiting hotspot, but it also has shaken the NCAA to the core via the transfer portal.

This week the Buffaloes suffered some comeuppance by losing a four-star to the transfer portal.

Lafayette Christian Academy (La.) four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson committed to LSU with this video announcement on Monday.

Johnson (5-foot-11, 188 pounds) de-committed from Colorado last month.

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Johnson is No. 22 among athletes, No. 7 in Louisiana and No. 267 nationally in the class of 2024. LSU’s group of 15 hard commits now ranks No. 5 in the country in the cycle.

While losing Johnson was a tough beat, Colorado made up for it on Tuesday by getting a commitment from Calabasas (Calif.) four-star athlete Aaron Butler.

Butler (6-foot-0, 165 pounds) had previously been committed to USC. He also had offers from 30 other programs, including Alabama, Georgia and Colorado State.

Asked why he picked the Buffs, Butler gave On3 a litany of reasons, among them quality education and prepping for the next level.

“NFL prep – coverage IQ & route running abilities in a face-paced “pass heavy” Coach Lewis offense which seeks to make every coverage “wrong” increasing my chances of being +1,000 yard WR year over year.”

Butler ranks No. 7 among athletes, 12th overall in the state of California and No. 95 nationally. Meanwhile, Colorado’s class of 2024 now ranks No. 34 in the nation.

More football stories

Top 2024 QB Dylan Raiola commits to Georgia

Longest high school winning streak in each state

Story originally appeared on High School Sports