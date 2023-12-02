Colorado loses center Van Wells to the transfer portal

One day after left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, fellow Colorado starting offensive lineman Van Wells did the same on Saturday morning.

Wells started at center in 11 of Colorado’s 12 games this season as a sophomore and was named to PFF’s All-Freshman Team the year prior. A three-star recruit out of Houston, Texas, Wells was the No. 62 ranked interior offensive lineman in his class, per 247Sports.

With the transfer portal officially set to open for all players on Monday, Wells joins Christian-Lichtenhan. linebacker Marvin Ham II and tight end Caleb Faruia as Buffs planning to enter. All four, somewhat surprisingly, were returning scholarship players from Colorado’s 2022 roster.

At this rate, Colorado’s starting offensive line, in particular, should look quite different next season.

Wells has two years of college eligibility remaining.

