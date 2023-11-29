Colorado looking to knock off ranked CSU Rams in Fort Collins

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team moved to 5-1 with a blowout victory over Iona on Sunday in Boulder.

The Buffs’ next game is on the road against No. 20 Colorado State on Wednesday. CSU is 6-0 on the year and just had a massive upset victory over then-No. 8 Creighton on Thanksgiving Day.

The Rams’ offense has been cruising this year, and their team numbers as of Tuesday evening are quite impressive:

Points per game: 84.6 (38th nationally)

Field goal percentage: 53.9% (5th)

3-point percentage: 39.1% (29th)

Assists per game: 21.3 (5th)

Assist/turnover ratio: 2.06 (5th)

It’s safe to say that the Rams’ offense can get the job done. The Creighton win was just the first time this season that CSU failed to score more than 80 points.

Star point guard Isaiah Stevens returned for another year and leads the team with 17.5 points per game, 7.8 assists and is shooting at a 52.6% clip from 3-point land. Joel Scott, former Buff Nique Clifford and Patrick Cartier are also averaging over 10 points per game, so the Buffs will have their hands full, especially playing at Moby Arena.

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle shared that he’s looking forward to the opportunity ahead for his Buffs team (h/t CUBuffs.com).

“What a great opportunity for college basketball fans in the state of Colorado,” Boyle said. “It’s good for the game in this state. And it’s good for our guys to understand what it’s going to be like in a hostile environment because it will be hostile.”

The game tips off at 7 p.m. MT Wednesday on the CBS Sports Network.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire