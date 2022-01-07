Colorado legend Rashaan Salaam reportedly named to College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class

Rashaan Salaam, the only Colorado football player to ever win the prestigious Heisman Trophy, will reportedly be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2022 class. Although the 2022 class hasn’t officially been announced, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that Salaam will be among those inducted later this year.

Salaam’s Heisman-winning campaign came in 1994 when he rushed for 2,055 yards (7.61 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns. His historic junior season helped the Buffs finish with an 11-1 record, a Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame and the No. 3 spot in the final AP Poll.

In his three seasons with Colorado, Salaam accumulated 3,057 yards and 33 touchdowns before he was drafted 21st overall in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Salaam tragically took his own life on Dec. 5, 2016, at the age of 42. But now, the Buffs legend will take his long-overdue place among college football’s all-time greats.

Colorado Heisman Trophy RB Rashaan Salaam, Oklahoma State RB Terry Miller, Oklahoma DB Roy Williams, Florida State LB Marvin Jones & former Toledo/Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel named to College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ https://t.co/YUngzCOW6C — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 7, 2022

List

Top 11 single-season rushing yards by a Colorado Buffalo