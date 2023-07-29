With Colorado leaving the Pac-12, five bold predictions for conference expansion

The college football world – and the college sports world at that – went through another seismic shift this week with Colorado leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big 12. Who says you can’t return home?

Colorado, originally a member of the Big 12, is back in the fold of a conference that they left in 2011.

Now with their move back to the Big 12, Colorado is likely to be joined by at least one new member if not three. And those programs are likely to be dictated by television markets and numbers as much as it will be by one-the-field success.

So what does this mean for conference expansion and realignment? And what does it mean for the Big Ten, the conference that kickstarted this arms race last summer with the addition of UCLA and USC?

5. The next domino to fall after Colorado will come from the Pac-12

Deion Sanders got the entire University of Colorado to enter the transfer portal. Impressive work. — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) July 27, 2023

OK, this one isn’t so bold. In fact, it is rather obvious.

The Pac-12 is on the verge of collapsing and while we aren’t likely to proclaim the conference dead (as Paul Finebaum did on ESPN), this conference is likely to get raided and pulled apart.

The Big 12 is likely to go after another Pac-12 school or two as they look to solidify themselves as a part of the Power Five Four. And the Big Ten could well make a preemptive strike and go after a Pac-12 program or two to continue their foothold within the conference expansion game.

In fact, the Big Ten could act sooner rather than later to try and pick the bones of the Pac-12 clean before someone else does.

4. Oregon and Washington won't be the next moves in conference expansion

A Big 12 source told me their ADs had a meeting this a.m. and repeated what I told you here yesterday – 14 seems to be their best number. The question is "who wants to be the first to really be a part of the Big 12 now and join us? … We've got room for one more." — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) July 28, 2023

The addition of Colorado puts the Pac-12 at 13 member institutions. That all but signals that one more university will be added to complement incoming Colorado.

Who could that be? Oregon and Washington are natural fits for the Big Ten post-UCLA and USC additions. So while those are the big prizes left in the Pac-12, they may patiently wait things out a bit.

But who could be next to move? Think television markets.

Arizona or Arizona State are big prizes in all of this given their geographic proximity to the Big 12. They would fit culturally and would add a significant media market in Phoenix (the eleventh largest market in the country).

As the Big 12 looks to keep up in the arms race that is now college sports, the market size of a university matters.

3. If the Big Ten makes a move, it might not be the Pac-12 they go after

oregon, stanford and washington rn… pic.twitter.com/KSq4FB5Vg5 — Owen Tooelve (@owentooelve) July 28, 2023

This has been a crash course for many people on why media markets matter in today’s world of college sports. For the Big Ten, it especially matters as they look to catch-up to the SEC in terms of television money.

So while Pac-12 school Arizona makes sense for the Big Ten (television market and an AAU member), it might be a different conference the Big Ten goes after.

The ACC could be prime for the picking, with the likes of Miami perhaps the most attractive of all the offerings. With a large television market and a national brand in football (and to a lesser extent, men’s basketball), Miami could be a great fit for the Big Ten. It would get the conference on in Florida, which is a big move for recruiting as well as the Nielsen Ratings.

Now, Miami will be coveted by the SEC too and may not want to leave at all. But given the ACC’s position in all of this and their terrible contract, a call from the Big Ten would certainly not be sent to the voicemail.

2. The Big 12 still isn't safe in all of this

Is the Big Ten considering expansion beyond 16 teams?#B1G commissioner Tony Petitti shared some insight on where the conference stands on expansion at #B1GMediaDays. (🎥: Big Ten Network) pic.twitter.com/eXE5pJ2AJH — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) July 26, 2023

After adding Colorado and presumably targeting at least one more addition, the Big 12 isn’t the conference in jeopardy of collapsing. But in terms of college football (which is the king of college sports). the Big 12 still needs to do some catching up to the Big Ten and the SEC.

Which means that the Big 12 can still be targeted by those other conferences.

Kansas would have some appeal to the Big Ten and the SEC, specifically for basketball but the football program showed more than a pulse last year. And the television revenue offered by the Big Ten or the SEC would be much bigger than the Big 12’s current offering.

1. So where does that leave the Big Ten in all of this?

Does the possibility of Colorado to the #Big12 mean the #B1G (and other conferences) will expand? https://t.co/pmDjvxs0lO — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) July 28, 2023

Well, prediction time here…

The Big Ten, currently at 16 members, almost definitely has to expand and add four more programs. And with the addition of UCLA and USC, it would see that at least two of those programs are from the West Coast.

So, while Arizona makes a ton of sense (AAU school, desperate to get out of the Pac-12, strong television market and helps the Big Ten in several sports including basketball), it seems that Oregon and Washington have the inside track here.

Both the Ducks and the Huskies add strength in football (and Oregon under Dana Altman is a strong program in basketball).

And if Notre Dame is unwilling to move to a conference, then the Big Ten will move and look to add new markets in the East Coast.

That’s where making a move for Florida State and Miami make a ton of sense. Both would bring football programs with a national following and add markets in the growing state of Florida. The on and off the field benefits would make sense for the Big Ten.

And both programs would be in for quite the windfall if they moved from the (relatively) cash-strapped ACC to the Big Ten.

