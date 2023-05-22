New Colorado LB Brendan Gant shares take on what to expect next season

The current Buffaloes look completely different from the team that took the field to end the 2022 campaign. Deion Sanders hired a loaded staff and Colorado is tied to a new recruit or transfer player just about every day.

Recently, the Buffs landed a few Florida State players on the portal, including linebacker Brendan Gant. Gant spent four years with the Seminoles, and he played in 12 games this past season. He totaled 33 tackles with a sack and a fumble recovery.

Coming from Florida State to Colorado is quite a change, but Gant dished out a very real take on what could happen with the Buffs next season (h/t Brian Howell of BuffZone).

Talked to Florida State transfer Brendan Gant, who I think had a very rational take on Colorado football in 2023: "I know it ain't gonna be all peaches and cream, but I know we ain’t coming in to lay down. It’s gonna be fun." He's eager for a fresh start with the #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) May 15, 2023

He’s right. It’s likely not going to be all peaches and cream. It might be challenging.

How good will the Buffs be? They could finish toward the bottom of the conference again, or they could surprise everybody and make it to a bowl game. We just never know.

Colorado’s defense is looking like a talented and deep group, and it’s much needed after this team went 1-11 a season ago.

As Gant said, it’s going to be fun, and being coached by Coach Prime is quite the thing to look forward to.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

Dan Patrick stresses caution regarding Colorado football hype Where Deion Sanders ranks among Pac-12 head coaches, per CBS Sports Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig commits to Arizona

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire