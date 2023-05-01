Colorado lands former Florida OT through transfer portal

The Florida Gators lost three players to the spring transfer portal, and one has found a new home.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle David Conner committed to the University of Colorado on Saturday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining under new head coach Deion Sanders.

“The atmosphere and the direction I feel the program is going in,” Conner said. “I feel like every coach at this program is real and gives true in-depth evaluations of players. I think every school in the country is a good salesman. But it feels way different here, it is real.”

Conner said he liked the family feel of the Buffaloes’ coaching staff, which is something that’s been said about Napier and Co. in the past. It’s not exactly clear why Conner left the Gators at this point. The offensive line is being revamped, but there’s a chance that he wasn’t in line for playing time after missing most of his first year with the program due to injury.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Conner was likely to be a project player over his first couple of seasons, but perhaps he’ll get more chances to play with Colorado.

At 6-feet-6-inches tall and 305 pounds, Conner certainly has the size to be successful in college. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and get things going with his new team.

