Colorado lands its fifth Florida State transfer

Colorado is looking more and more like Florida State heading into next season as another former Seminole has decided to join the herd. Travis Jay, a defensive back originally from Greenville, Florida, committed to the Buffaloes on Friday night.

Jay spent four years at FSU, compiling 43 total tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defended while starting in three games. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound DB redshirted in 2019 before appearing in 16 games over the next two seasons. The former four-star recruit was on Florida State’s practice squad last season.

Jay brings more Power Five experience to the Buffs and some sorely needed depth in the secondary.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire