Colorado’s KJ Simpson wins Pac-12 Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Colorado’s KJ Simpson won Pac-12 Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva. Efficient performance in leading Colorado to an 89-65 victory over rival Utah, scoring 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting (67%), including 5-of-8 behind the arc (63%). Added four rebounds, three assists and a steal in decisive win over Runnin' Utes. Is 1-of-5 players in NCAA Division I averaging 19.0 points (19.56 ppg), 5.0 rebounds (5.56 rpg) and 4.0 assists (4.59 apg). 14th different Player of the Week recipient in 16 weeks so far this season, equaling the second-most in a season (2018-19, 2013-14, 2011-12, 1983-84) and trailing only the 15 different recipients in 2008-09. Third career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor (11/14/22, 1/2/23) and fifth career Pac-12 weekly award (two-time Freshman of the Week).