Colorado’s KJ Simpson joins Pac-12 Network after 23-point outing vs. Milwaukee

Pac-12 Network

Colorado student-athlete KJ Simpson caught up with Pac-12 Network following a 106-79 victory for the No. 25 Buffaloes over Milwaukee on Nov. 14, 2023.