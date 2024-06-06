Colorado’s Justin Mayers among highest-graded returning OL in Big 12

Following the much-needed additions the Colorado Buffaloes have made to their offensive line this offseason, UTEP transfer Justin Mayers will be a player to keep an eye on as the highest-graded returning interior offensive lineman in the program, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF recently revealed the top 10 returning interior OL in the Big 12 and Mayers’ 78.5 grade from last season ranked fourth in the conference. He’s also CU’s only interior OL to crack the top 10. Baylor boasted three linemen on the list, Texas Tech and Cincinnati had two, and Kansas and UCF each had one.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Mayers transferred to Colorado in December after starting the last two years at UTEP. In those two seasons, he posted an 86.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and only allowed two sacks in 846 pass-blocking snaps.

While the Conference USA certainly isn’t the Big 12, putting up such numbers at any Division I Football Bowl Subdivision conference is eye-opening.

