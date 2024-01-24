Colorado joins the hunt for four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley

As we documented last week, Colorado has been rapidly sending out offers to 2025 prospects this month.

On Tuesday, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley became the latest to announce an offer from the Buffs. A current junior at Milton High School in Georgia, Wiley is ranked as the No. 36 WR in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Wiley, the son of former NFL defensive end Chuck Wiley, has also recently announced offers from Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

His rising stock makes sense when you examine the jaw-dropping numbers Wiley put up this past fall. In 15 games played, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver caught 68 passes for 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping Milton secure the Georgia 7A state title.

Following a string of decommitments late last year, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are without any class of 2025 pledges.

