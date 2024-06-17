Colorado’s Jaylen Wester among highest-graded returning Big 12 linebackers

Brothers and former Florida Atlantic standouts Jaylen and LaJohntay Wester are two of Colorado football’s most intriguing incoming transfer portal players.

LaJohntay, a wide receiver, shined during the Buffs’ spring game while the younger Jaylen adds some much-needed talent to Colorado’s linebackers room.

According to Pro Football Focus College, the younger Wester comes to Boulder as the second-highest-graded returning LB in the Big 12 Conference. Jaylen’s overall grade of 84.5 ranks behind only Iowa State’s Caleb Bacon, who checked in at 89.3. The only other returning Big 12 linebacker who graded above an 80 was UCF’s Xe’ree Alexander (84.1).

At FAU last season, Jaylen played in 11 games (five starts) while racking up 55 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, one sack, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. The Palmetto, Florida product had 58 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs and an interception during his freshman campaign in 2022.

Highest Graded Returning Big 12 Linebackers💪 pic.twitter.com/0WOyvSCu4t — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 17, 2024

LaJohntay’s PFF grade from last season was 82.1, making him the fourth-highest-graded returning Big 12 wide receiver.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire