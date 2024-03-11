Colorado’s J’Vonne Hadley named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Colorado’s J’Vonne Hadley was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva. In a pair of critical contests for Colorado's postseason resume, averaged 17.5 points on 63 percent shooting (12-19), including 5-of-6 behind the arc (83 percent), 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists as the Buffaloes swept through Oregon. Registered a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double while shooting 8-of-11 from the field, highlighted by a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range, in a 79-75 victory at Oregon. Followed with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists as CU won its sixth straight game with a 73-57 win at Oregon State. Performances helped Colorado set a program-record with its 22nd regular-season victory, and its six-game league win streak is the program's longest since 1996-97. Third different Player of the Week honoree from Colorado this season, joining Tristan da Silva (12/11/23) and KJ Simpson (2/26/24). 15th different Pac-12 Player of the Week recipient this season, equaling the most in a season (2008-09) since the Conference's weekly awards program began in 1979-80.