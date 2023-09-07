Colorado is America's betting favorite again, this time for home test vs. Nebraska

Colorado was good to bettors last week. So why not go right back to the Buffaloes?

CU was the talk of the college football world and pretty buzzy in betting circles too. Colorado was the most-bet side among last Saturday's games, in terms of number of bets. Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog and won straight up. And 93% of moneyline bets were on the Buffaloes, at odds between +900 and +650. Not bad.

This week, oddsmakers were practically begging for another deluge of Colorado money. The Buffaloes opened as 2.5-point favorites at BetMGM for a home game vs. 0-1 Nebraska.

Colorado went on the road and beat TCU last week. Shedeur Sanders threw for a school-record 510 yards. Four receivers had 100-yard games. Deion Sanders' team entered the AP poll.

Nebraska stumbled through a 13-10 loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers passed for 114 yards. They haven't had a winning season since 2016. Glory from 30 to 50 years ago doesn't make Nebraska football relevant today. It's just a bad program.

And Colorado was laying just 2.5 points? If you believe in trap lines, this is the biggest trap of them all.

Many, many bettors don't mind. Almost all of the money came in on Colorado, which shouldn't have been a surprise. At BetMGM, 87% of the tickets and 87% of the money bet on the spread was on CU as of Wednesday afternoon. As for the moneyline, 69% of the tickets and 85% of the handle was on Colorado. The line moved to Colorado -3.

There's going to be a lot of red being worn by the oddmakers on Saturday.

Colorado, whose win total of 3.5 got more over bets than any other team this offseason, is a battlefield for college football betting. Bettors are all in on the Buffaloes. Oddsmakers were very skeptical of CU before the season started and remain so even after being burned last week.

All eyes are on what Sanders' team does for an encore, and the betting world is heavily invested as well.