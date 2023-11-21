Colorado in the hunt for Texas A&M transfer WR Raymond Cottrell

The college football season is coming to an end, and Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is already hard at work recruiting the transfer portal.

After Jimbo Fisher was fired at Texas A&M over a week ago, Aggies players began to enter the transfer portal. Among those who put their name in almost immediately was Raymond Cottrell, a freshman wide receiver who had just one catch this season.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, as many as 23 teams have made contact with Cottrell, including the Colorado Buffaloes. Here are the other schools that have reached out to Cottrell so far: Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Michigan State, UCF, Wisconsin, Arizona, Ole Miss, Purdue, Pitt, Arizona State, Syracuse, Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky, Penn State, Oregon State, Texas Tech, Texas, Tennessee and Miami.

Cottrell was a four-star recruit from Milton, Florida, and is a very popular name in the portal. The Buffs hit a lot of home runs last year in the portal, and adding someone like Cottrell, who has four years of eligibility, would be a massive pickup.

Former Texas A&M WR Raymond Cottrell tells me he has heard from these 2️⃣3️⃣ schools since entering the Transfer Portal The 6’3 210 WR will have 4 years of eligibility remaining Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/68dMfkcmfD pic.twitter.com/r7BdT80Mjt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 21, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire