Colorado’s huge recruiting weekend continues with commitment from four-star WR Dre’lon Miller

One of the most impressive recruiting weekends in Colorado football history got even better on Sunday as 2024 four-star wide receiver Dre’lon Miller announced his commitment.

Miller, who visited Boulder earlier this month, is the No. 13 ranked wide receiver in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot, 190-pound blue-chip receiver from Texas also had LSU, USC and Texas A&M among his top schools.

With Miller now on board, head coach Deion Sanders gained his sixth commitment of the weekend. Miller, the only non-transfer portal player of the group, joins center Yakiri Walker, OL Tyler Johnson, WR Terrell Timmons Jr., OL Justin Mayers and OL Kahlil Benson.

According to his MaxPreps page, Miller had 52 receptions for 1,010 yards and a touchdown in his senior season at Silsbee High School. He also rushed for 220 yards on 22 carries.

The Buffs’ 2024 class now includes 10 commits.

