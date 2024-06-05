Colorado hosts elite 2026 QB Jaden O’Neal on recruiting visit

As the Julian “JuJu” Lewis train continues to pick up steam in Boulder, fellow highly-ranked quarterback prospect Jaden O’Neal took an unofficial recruiting visit to Colorado on Tuesday, according to BuffStampede.

The class of 2026 four-star QB posted a picture of Folsom Field on Wednesday, confirming his interest in head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs. O’Neal is the sixth-ranked gunslinger in his class, per the 247Sports composite.

Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede reported that O’Neal visited the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday and is also scheduled to check out the Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns later this month.

This past season at Newport Harbor High School in California, O’Neal threw for 2.475 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. He then transferred to Narbonne High School in nearby Harbor City.

The Buffs offered O’Neal on May 6.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire