Colorado hosts another round of big-name recruits

Especially in recent days, Colorado has had no problem turning recruiting visits into commitments.

Weekend visitors Brandon Davis-Swain, Zycarl Lewis and Micah Welch, for example, were all impressed enough by their trip to Boulder to pull the trigger and join head coach Deion Sanders’ 2024 class.

Colorado then hosted another round of big-name recruits, most of them younger, on Tuesday. These prospects are likely farther away from settling on a college, but the Buffs and Coach Prime can only stand to benefit from developing a relationship early.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Below is a quick look at some of the notable prospects who were in Boulder early this week:

2025 athlete Tylan Johnson

Adelanto, California

No. 80 athlete nationally (247Sports)

Other notable offers: Alabama State, Arkansas State, Campbell, Charlotte, San Jose State, UNLV

Advertisement

2027 athlete Jalani Culpepper

Georgetown, Texas

Unranked

Other notable offers: Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan State, Nevada, Maryland, Florida, UConn

2024 WR Fatu Mukuba

Austin, Texas

Three-star (On3)

Other notable offers: Tulsa, Rice, UTSA, Kansas State

Advertisement

2026 WR Xavier Owens

Mission Hills, California

Unranked

Other notable offers: Michigan State, Tennessee, San Diego State, Nevada, San Jose State

2025 QB Ali Scott

Austin, Texas

Unranked

Other notable offers: UNLV, North Alabama, Grambling State, Campbell

Advertisement

Coming up...

This will be another important weekend for the Buffs. pic.twitter.com/qFDCbdaB5r — Matt H. (@SKOBUFFS22) June 12, 2023

Further reading

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=27]

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire