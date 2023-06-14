Colorado hosts another round of big-name recruits
Especially in recent days, Colorado has had no problem turning recruiting visits into commitments.
Weekend visitors Brandon Davis-Swain, Zycarl Lewis and Micah Welch, for example, were all impressed enough by their trip to Boulder to pull the trigger and join head coach Deion Sanders’ 2024 class.
Colorado then hosted another round of big-name recruits, most of them younger, on Tuesday. These prospects are likely farther away from settling on a college, but the Buffs and Coach Prime can only stand to benefit from developing a relationship early.
Below is a quick look at some of the notable prospects who were in Boulder early this week:
2025 athlete Tylan Johnson
Adelanto, California
No. 80 athlete nationally (247Sports)
Other notable offers: Alabama State, Arkansas State, Campbell, Charlotte, San Jose State, UNLV
2027 athlete Jalani Culpepper
Georgetown, Texas
Unranked
Other notable offers: Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan State, Nevada, Maryland, Florida, UConn
2024 WR Fatu Mukuba
Austin, Texas
Three-star (On3)
Other notable offers: Tulsa, Rice, UTSA, Kansas State
2026 WR Xavier Owens
Mission Hills, California
Unranked
Other notable offers: Michigan State, Tennessee, San Diego State, Nevada, San Jose State
2025 QB Ali Scott
Austin, Texas
Unranked
Other notable offers: UNLV, North Alabama, Grambling State, Campbell
Coming up...
