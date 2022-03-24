Colorado hosts 30th annual pro day for NFL draft prospects

College football players from around the state of Colorado put their best foot forward in front of 22 NFL scouts at the Champions Center in Boulder on Wednesday, Mar. 16 as the Colorado Buffaloes hosted their 30th annual pro day. Athletes from CU, Northern Colorado, and CSU Pueblo all participated in the event.

Mustafa Johnson, Akil Jones, Kary Kutsch, Nate Landman, Matt Lynch, and Carson Wells represented the Buffs. Landman was the only Buff who participated in the 2022 NFL Combine but chose to participate in the pro day and improve upon some of his previous performances.

His pro-day performance in the three-cone drill (6.88 seconds) was faster than any other linebacker at the combine, and his 20-yard shuttle time (4.32 seconds) would have landed him in fourth place among linebackers. Landman also reached 20 reps in the 225-pound bench press event.

Wells, who did not receive an invite to this year’s NFL Combine, took advantage of the opportunity to perform at pro day and was very impressive, creating some significant draft buzz for himself. He ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, which would have landed him inside the top 10 for linebackers at the 2022 NFL Combine.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held from April 28-30 in Las Vegas, NV.